Jan De Nul completes Race Bank export cable installation

Jan De Nul completes Race Bank export cable installationProjects and Operations // September 7, 2017
After two successful installation campaigns in 2016 and 2017, Jan De Nul Group has completed installation and burial of the export cables for Dong Energy’s Race Bank offshore windfarm in the UK.
Jan De Nul installed two export cables of 70km and linked the two offshore substations with an interconnector of 6km.
To execute the nearshore works across a saltmarsh in the Wash, Jan De Nul Group developed and built an award-winning low ground pressure cable installation systemm and used the burial tools Sunfish and Moonfish.
Both machines were deployed from Jan De Nul’s cable installation barge DN120.
The cable installation vessel Isaac Newton played a key role in jointing works as well as in the cable burial work with its UTV1200 trencher across Docking Shoals.
