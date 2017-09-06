A2SEA to install transition pieces on Merkur offshore windfarm

A2SEA to install transition pieces on Merkur offshore windfarmContracts, Tenders and Rates
// September 6, 2017
A2SEA has signed an agreement to install 66 transition pieces on the Merkur offshore windfarm. It will execute the contract on behalf of GeoSea, its new owner.
A2SEA's vessel Sea Challenger will transport and help install the transition pieces,with mobilisation for the project starting at the beginning of October in Eesmhaven, Holland.
Sea Challenger can carry six transition pieces at a time.
