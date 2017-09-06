A2SEA to install transition pieces on Merkur offshore windfarm

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

A2SEA has signed an agreement to install 66 transition pieces on the Merkur offshore windfarm. It will execute the contract on behalf of GeoSea, its new owner.

A2SEA's vessel Sea Challenger will transport and help install the transition pieces,with mobilisation for the project starting at the beginning of October in Eesmhaven, Holland.

Sea Challenger can carry six transition pieces at a time.

More articles from this category

More news

McDermott appoints Philippe Barril to Board of Directors Company News //

Boskalis acquires US$50 million worth of marine transport contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

IMCA appoints director for client engagement Organisations and Associations //

A2SEA to install transition pieces on Merkur offshore windfarm Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Subsea 7 orders reel-lay vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Swan Hunter to build modular basket carousel Equipment & Technology //

KL Sandefjord is first offshore vessel with DNV GL’s Shore Power class notation Vessel & ROV News //

Bibby Offshore completes North Sea contracts Company News //

Brazilian yard delivers PSV Yard News //

Alicat to build SWATH crew transfer vessel for RES Yard News //

GeoSea completes acquisition of A2SEA Company News //

Wärtsilä remotely controls PSV via satellite News //

IMCA welcomes UK Home Office decision Organisations and Associations //

Norwegian Electric Systems to supply energy storage system for PSV Equipment & Technology //