Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    A2SEA to install transition pieces on Merkur offshore windfarm

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // September 6, 2017

    A2SEA has signed an agreement to install 66 transition pieces on the Merkur offshore windfarm. It will execute the contract on behalf of GeoSea, its new owner.

    A2SEA's vessel Sea Challenger will transport and help install the transition pieces,with mobilisation for the project starting at the beginning of October in Eesmhaven, Holland.

    Sea Challenger can carry six transition pieces at a time.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers