McDermott appoints Philippe Barril to Board of Directors

Company News

//

McDermott International has appointed Philippe Barril to its Board of Directors. Mr Barril will serve on the Company’s Governance Committee.

Mr Barril has served as the Chief Operating Officer of SBM Offshore, a provider of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry, since March 2015, and has also been a member of SBM’s Management Board since April 2015.

Mr Barril has over 25 years of experience in the offshore oil and gas construction industry, including in engineering and project management, with significant experience in Africa and the Mediterranean.

