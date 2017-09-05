Alicat to build SWATH crew transfer vessel for RES

Yard News

//

Alicat Workboats Ltd in the UK has been awarded a contract by Renewable Energy Support (RES) Ltd for the construction of MCS SWATH 2, a 26m Typhoon SWATH crew transfer vessel.

It is understood that RES has signed a contract with Maritime Craft Services (Clyde) Ltd to manage and market MCS SWATH 2.

MCS SWATH 2 is designed by Ad-Hoc Marine Designs and is a development of the company’s existing vessel MCS SWATH 1 delivered from the Far East in 2016.

The vessel will start construction in October 2017 and be delivered in October 2018. It is to be powered by quad Scania DI16-076M 600kW main engines coupled to Hundested marine gears driving two shafts to controllable pitch propellers. This arrangement will provide MCS SWATH 2 with a speed of in excess of 25 knots in 2.5m Hs.

The craft will also have active ballast management and an active ride/motion control system to ensure extremely comfortable seakeeping and fuel efficiency.

Whilst loitering in the field two engines can be disengaged to save fuel and there is a lot of redundancy with the quad engine set up.

Menno Kuyt, managing director of Maritime Craft Services (Clyde) Ltd, said “MCS SWATH 1 has proven to be able to transfer in Hs 2.25m. In these difficult conditions and pushing against the tower with only 60 per cent of power there was 100 per cent no slipping. MCS SWATH 1 is designed to be able to transfer in Hs 2.5m, while maintaining a cruising speed of 22 knots. There is no slamming and a very comfortable ride for the technicians and crew.”

Ben Colman of Alicat Workboats Ltd said “In conjunction with RES, we are very pleased to bring the Typhoon SWATH construction to the UK following extensive development of the hullform in independent model testing. We have worked with John Kecsmar at Ad-Hoc for many years and we are delighted that Dirk and RES have selected us for the construction of delivery of this technically advanced vessel. This project proves that SWATH vessels can be built in the UK and yards such as ours can offer the technical and commercial solutions required by vessel operators and financial package providers.”

