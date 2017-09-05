Bibby Offshore completes North Sea contracts

Bibby Offshore completes North Sea contractsCompany News // September 5, 2017
Bibby Offshore has completed two contracts for oil and gas majors, Perenco and Endeavour Energy UK.
Perenco appointed Bibby Offshore to undertake subsea integrity inspections and maintenance works on the Inde Joint pipeline, which runs to the Bacton Gas Terminal in the Southern North Sea.
Completed in early July, the 15-day workscope saw Bibby Offshore install a total of 94 concrete mattresses over the pipeline to assist in preserving the remaining rock dump mounds.
The second workscope, completed in late July, saw Endeavour Energy UK contract Bibby Offshore to carry out subsea tree inspections in the Renee and Rubie fields located in blocks 15/27 and 15/28 of the Central North Sea.
Both contracts utilised the company’s inspection, maintenance and repair vessel Olympic Bibby.
