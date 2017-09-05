Swan Hunter to build modular basket carousel

Swan Hunter to build modular basket carouselEquipment & Technology // September 5, 2017
Swan Hunter has recently been awarded a fabrication contract for a modular basket carousel.
The in-house modular design allows the carousel to be offered in 15-28m diameters, providing storage capacities of 2,000-7,000 tonnes.
Package Manager, Hamish Cullens, said “This contract award marks another promising step forward for Swan Hunter. The carousel design also permits conversion to a reel type carousel, and in conjunction with existing spooling towers within the Swan Hunter rental fleet, offers clients a versatile equipment solution in the oil and gas and renewables flexlay markets."
Long lead item orders have been placed, and specialist machining and component assemblies are already underway.
Full scale fabrication is planned to start in September 2017, with completion due the beginning of Q1 2018.
