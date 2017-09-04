DOF awarded contracts in the Mediterranean

DOF awarded contracts in the MediterraneanContracts, Tenders and Rates
// September 4, 2017
DOF Group has been awarded contracts for the provision of the multipurpose support vessel (MSV) Skandi Skansen and the platform supply vessel (PSV) Skandi Caledonia in the Mediterranean.
The contracts will commence in fourth quarter of 2017 and secure utilisation of 90 days plus options for Skandi Skansen and 300 days plus options for Skandi Caledonia.
More articles from this category
More newsEquipment & Technology // September 5, 2017Vessel & ROV News // September 5, 2017Company News // September 5, 2017Yard News // September 5, 2017Yard News // September 5, 2017Company News // September 4, 2017News // September 4, 2017Organisations and Associations // September 4, 2017Equipment & Technology // September 4, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // September 4, 2017Company News // September 1, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // September 1, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // September 1, 2017Projects and Operations // September 1, 2017Company News // September 1, 2017