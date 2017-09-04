Offshore Shipping Online

    DOF awarded contracts in the Mediterranean

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // September 4, 2017

    DOF Group has been awarded contracts for the provision of the multipurpose support vessel (MSV) Skandi Skansen and the platform supply vessel (PSV) Skandi Caledonia in the Mediterranean.

    The contracts will commence in fourth quarter of 2017 and secure utilisation of 90 days plus options for Skandi Skansen and 300 days plus options for Skandi Caledonia.

