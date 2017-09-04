DOF awarded contracts in the Mediterranean

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

DOF Group has been awarded contracts for the provision of the multipurpose support vessel (MSV) Skandi Skansen and the platform supply vessel (PSV) Skandi Caledonia in the Mediterranean.

The contracts will commence in fourth quarter of 2017 and secure utilisation of 90 days plus options for Skandi Skansen and 300 days plus options for Skandi Caledonia.

More articles from this category

More news

Swan Hunter to build modular basket carousel Equipment & Technology //

KL Sandefjord is first offshore vessel with DNV GL’s Shore Power class notation Vessel & ROV News //

Bibby Offshore completes North Sea contracts Company News //

Brazilian yard delivers PSV Yard News //

Alicat to build SWATH crew transfer vessel for RES Yard News //

GeoSea completes acquisition of A2SEA Company News //

Wärtsilä remotely controls PSV via satellite News //

IMCA welcomes UK Home Office decision Organisations and Associations //

Norwegian Electric Systems to supply energy storage system for PSV Equipment & Technology //

DOF awarded contracts in the Mediterranean Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

M3 Marine teams up with ROV Inspeksi Company News //

CGG signs agreement with Mozambique for offshore multi-client programme Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Saipem bags US$370 million worth of contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Siem Moxie begins work on floating offshore windfarm Projects and Operations //