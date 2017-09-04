Norwegian Electric Systems to supply energy storage system for PSV

Norwegian Electric Systems to supply energy storage system for PSVEquipment & Technology // September 4, 2017
Norwegian Electric Systems has signed a contract for an Energy Storage Solution with shipowner Skansi Offshore.
The company will provide a battery pack that will be installed on Skansi Offshore’s PSV Sjoborg.
The power pack will provide enough power to supply the whole vessel’s needs should a generator failure occur during DP operations. The vessel will be able to move safely away from any hazardous areas of operation under battery power alone.
The battery pack will also allow the vessel to operate using fewer generators during transit, providing peak shaving capability and acceleration assistance.
During visits to the quayside the battery pack can also utilize shore power for charging or to supplement the shore connection if higher on board power levels are needed.
“Energy Storage Solutions have been part of Norwegian Electric System’s strategy for some time but convincing shipowners to upgrade their vessels has not been easy,” says Paul Winson, Senior Vice President in Norwegian Electric Systems.
“Many companies are still sceptical to the use of batteries on board their ships. However, class societies and battery suppliers have gone to great lengths to ensure the safe use of batteries on marine vessels. Indeed, Statoil has realized the potential safety increase that these Energy Storage Solutions can offer to offshore vessels. Also, there are significant fuel and harmful emissions savings to be gained at the same time. We are grateful that Statoil has given incentives, by way of contracts, to ship owners who invest in Energy Storage Solutions.”
The Energy Storage Solution supplies by NES for Sjoborg will be a simple 20ft containerized solution requiring the minimum of upgrading work for the existing electrical system.
“Our aim is to make the whole experience as simple as possible, plug-and-play, if you like,” said Mikael Odland, Norwegian Electric Systems’ Product Manager for Energy Storage.
The energy storage package also comes with fire safety protection and cooling. Minor changes to the vessel’s automated systems will also be carried out which will give the crew on board realtime information about the battery’s status.
Charging and discharging the batteries will be automatically controlled by the vessel’s power management system and an energy management system installed by Norwegian Electric Systems.
