Norwegian Electric Systems to supply energy storage system for PSV

Equipment & Technology

//

Norwegian Electric Systems has signed a contract for an Energy Storage Solution with shipowner Skansi Offshore.

The company will provide a battery pack that will be installed on Skansi Offshore’s PSV Sjoborg.

The power pack will provide enough power to supply the whole vessel’s needs should a generator failure occur during DP operations. The vessel will be able to move safely away from any hazardous areas of operation under battery power alone.

The battery pack will also allow the vessel to operate using fewer generators during transit, providing peak shaving capability and acceleration assistance.

During visits to the quayside the battery pack can also utilize shore power for charging or to supplement the shore connection if higher on board power levels are needed.

“Energy Storage Solutions have been part of Norwegian Electric System’s strategy for some time but convincing shipowners to upgrade their vessels has not been easy,” says Paul Winson, Senior Vice President in Norwegian Electric Systems.

“Many companies are still sceptical to the use of batteries on board their ships. However, class societies and battery suppliers have gone to great lengths to ensure the safe use of batteries on marine vessels. Indeed, Statoil has realized the potential safety increase that these Energy Storage Solutions can offer to offshore vessels. Also, there are significant fuel and harmful emissions savings to be gained at the same time. We are grateful that Statoil has given incentives, by way of contracts, to ship owners who invest in Energy Storage Solutions.”

The Energy Storage Solution supplies by NES for Sjoborg will be a simple 20ft containerized solution requiring the minimum of upgrading work for the existing electrical system.

“Our aim is to make the whole experience as simple as possible, plug-and-play, if you like,” said Mikael Odland, Norwegian Electric Systems’ Product Manager for Energy Storage.

The energy storage package also comes with fire safety protection and cooling. Minor changes to the vessel’s automated systems will also be carried out which will give the crew on board realtime information about the battery’s status.

Charging and discharging the batteries will be automatically controlled by the vessel’s power management system and an energy management system installed by Norwegian Electric Systems.

More articles from this category

More news

Swan Hunter to build modular basket carousel Equipment & Technology //

KL Sandefjord is first offshore vessel with DNV GL’s Shore Power class notation Vessel & ROV News //

Bibby Offshore completes North Sea contracts Company News //

Brazilian yard delivers PSV Yard News //

Alicat to build SWATH crew transfer vessel for RES Yard News //

GeoSea completes acquisition of A2SEA Company News //

Wärtsilä remotely controls PSV via satellite News //

IMCA welcomes UK Home Office decision Organisations and Associations //

Norwegian Electric Systems to supply energy storage system for PSV Equipment & Technology //

DOF awarded contracts in the Mediterranean Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

M3 Marine teams up with ROV Inspeksi Company News //

CGG signs agreement with Mozambique for offshore multi-client programme Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Saipem bags US$370 million worth of contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Siem Moxie begins work on floating offshore windfarm Projects and Operations //