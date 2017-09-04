IMCA welcomes UK Home Office decision

IMCA welcomes UK Home Office decisionOrganisations and Associations // September 4, 2017
The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) says it welcomes the extension by the Home Office until 21 October 2018 of the concession to UK immigration rules concerning workers joining vessels engaged in the construction and maintenance of offshore wind projects.
As noted by IMCA in June, IMCA welcomes and applauds the Home Office’s pragmatic response to the voice and needs of industry in addressing this issue.
"This decision has provided clarity and certainty in planning and executing existing projects, which are critical to delivering renewable energy capacity in the UK, and allows time for industry to adjust to the new regime," said IMCA.
