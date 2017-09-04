GeoSea completes acquisition of A2SEA

GeoSea completes acquisition of A2SEACompany News // September 4, 2017
GeoSea, part of DEME Group, has completed the acquisition of A2SEA from Dong Energy and Siemens after the transaction obtained all necessary regulatory approvals.
Denmark-based A2SEA specialises in installing offshore wind turbines. The company has approximately 160 employees and operates the offshore installation vessels Sea Challenger and Sea Installer.
In a statement, DEME said A2SEA was a “strong and complementary fit” with GeoSea’s operations. The combined organisation will be well-placed to provide a broad range of integrated services and solutions to customers in the offshore wind energy industry.
A2SEA recently completed installation of the turbines on the Burbo Bank Extension offshore windfarm and is currently installing turbines at the Dudgeon and Race Bank offshore windfarms.
Upcoming projects include turbine installation on the Arkona, Hornsea Project One, Horns Rev 3 and East Anglia ONE windfarms.
