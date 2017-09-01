Glomar Offshore completes project for Briggs Marine

Legislation and Procedures

Glomar Offshore has successfully executed a project for Briggs Marine & Environmental Services conducted using the vessel Glomar Wave, a multi-purpose DP2 subsea support vessel.

The project, mobilizing from the Fairlie Quay, near Glasgow, involved inspection of submarine electricity cables. The cables provide a reliable supply of electricity to island residents and businesses.

The inspections were undertaken by a Schilling HD heavy duty work-class ROV from ROVOP in Aberdeen. The ROV was fitted with a multibeam echo sounder and a cable tracker.





