Glomar Offshore completes project for Briggs Marine

Glomar Offshore completes project for Briggs MarineLegislation and Procedures // September 1, 2017
Glomar Offshore has successfully executed a project for Briggs Marine & Environmental Services conducted using the vessel Glomar Wave, a multi-purpose DP2 subsea support vessel.
The project, mobilizing from the Fairlie Quay, near Glasgow, involved inspection of submarine electricity cables. The cables provide a reliable supply of electricity to island residents and businesses.
The inspections were undertaken by a Schilling HD heavy duty work-class ROV from ROVOP in Aberdeen. The ROV was fitted with a multibeam echo sounder and a cable tracker.
