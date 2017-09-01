Northeast of England company delivers bespoke cable carousel

A northeast of England supplier of fabrication and engineering services has fabricated and installed a 700 tonne carousel which will be used for the storage of cables for offshore windfarm projects.

Stockton-based Francis Brown was commissioned to fabricate and site install the carousel at a project base in Sunderland by Ecosse Subsea Systems on behalf of an international infrastructure group. The carousel has the ability to be upgraded from 700 tonnes capacity to 1,700 tonnes.

The project adds to Francis Brown’s portfolio delivering engineering services and solutions to projects worth over £10 million in the offshore renewables, chemical, oil and gas, rail, nuclear, power and construction markets.

