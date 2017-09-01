Global Marine Group turns to Port of Blyth for new base

Global Marine Group has expanded its operations base in the UK to include the Port of Blyth, Northumberland.

Blyth, a modern, well-specified port, has emerged as a major support base for UK offshore energy projects. Operating from the Port of Blyth, both of Global Marine Group's two business units, CWind, which provides services to the offshore wind industry, and Global Marine, which provides fibre optic cable solutions to multiple sectors, will offer regionally-focused support, resulting in faster mobilisation, greater flexibility and enhanced response times for customers.

The expansion to the Port of Blyth is the latest step in the company's plan for continued growth and the development of a suite of operational hubs situated where customers need support.

Blyth will serve as a regional base for strategic asset management and modular equipment storage, as well as a mobilisation and deployment site for the company's fleet, complementing the group’s existing operational UK bases at Grimsby, Lincolnshire and Portland, Dorset.

A number of its assets, including CS Sovereign and CS Recorder, two multi-role DP2 vessels, will operate out of Blyth, utilising local engineering skills and regional business support networks.

Recently, CS Recorder and Q1000, a jet-trenching remotely operated vehicle (ROV), mobilised from Blyth to undertake a cable reburial contract for the Prinses Amaliawindpark in The Netherlands. Subsequently, the port will serve to mobilise future telecommunications and power projects for the company.

Portland will continue to provide services to Global Marine Group's power, renewable energy, oil and gas and telecommunications cable maintenance agreement customers, while Grimsby will predominantly deliver regional support for the offshore wind sector.

Blyth will enable GMG access to a wider market in the Greater North Sea, as well as further afield in Europe, where a large offshore wind customer base already exists.

