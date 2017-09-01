Siem Moxie begins work on floating offshore windfarm

Siem Moxie begins work on floating offshore windfarmProjects and Operations // September 1, 2017
Siem Offshore Contractors’ accommodation and personnel transfer vessel Siem Moxie has begun work on the world’s first floating windfarm, Statoil’s HyWind Scotland.
Siem Moxie went on charter to Statoil’s floating windfarm as of 24 August 2017.
HyWind Scotland is the world’s first floating windfarm and will consist of five 6MW Siemens Gamesa wind turbines installed at Buchan Deep off the coast of Scotland, mounted on spar-buoy floating foundations. The project is expected to be fully commissioned by October 2017.
Regis Rougier, managing director of Siem Offshore Contractors, said "utilisation of Siem Moxie represents the first serial access using a vessel's in-built heave compensated gangway to a dynamically moving floating windfarm foundation.
"The benefits are expected to include an increase in the access weather window for operational maintenance planning as well as the construction commissioning versus more traditional smaller crafts such as crew transfer vessels.
"We firmly believe that the use of the more capable and weather resilient walk-to-work vessels such as the ISV Siem Moxie will directly contribute to a reduction in LCOE in the long term.”
