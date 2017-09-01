Saipem bags US$370 million worth of contracts

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

Eni Angola has awarded Saipem work orders in relation to the West Hub Development project as an addition to those previously assigned in 2016 and 2017.

The work, which will be performed by Saipem's E&C Offshore division, encompasses the construction and installation in deepwater of umbilicals, risers and flowlines required for the development of Block 15/06, located 350km northwest of Luanda and 130 km west of Soyo.

In the framework of its Maintenance, Modifications and Operations (MMO) activities, Saipem has acquired from Eni Ghana Exploration & Production Ltd a contract for the engineering, procurement and construction of the infrastructure needed to boost the capacity of the gas stations situated in the vicinity of the ports of Takoradi and Tema in Ghana.

The company has also been awarded a contract by Nord Stream 2 AG for the construction of the last section of the pipeline crossing the Baltic Sea and the shore approach in Greiswald, Germany.

The combined value of the above-mentioned contracts is approximately US$370 million.

