M3 Marine teams up with ROV Inspeksi

Company News

//

Singapore-based M3 Marine Group and Indonesia-based PT ROV Inspeksi have formed a new company, M3 Marine Remote Inspection, that will provide remote aerial, underwater and confined space inspection services.

M3 CEO, Mike Meade, said “When I first started M3 Marine in 2005, I did so with conviction that we stay focused on ‘adding value’ where it truly matters. We believe in helping our clients get ahead of the game by supporting them in their quest to meet the triple demands of marine businesses today – safety, efficiency and cost effectiveness.

"It is important that in times like this that we keep our minds open to opportunities for further cost savings and safer practices. Partnering with ROV Inspeksi who have a credible track record in the sector makes sound business sense for both of us.”

