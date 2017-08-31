Bluestream and Skeye partner for offshore inspection services

Company News

//

Bluestream and Skeye BV in The Netherlands, an operator of unmanned aerial vehciles (UAVs) or drones have announced a partnership to provide visual inspection services and geographic data acquisition for offshore assets.

Den Helder-based Bluetsream can now provide clients with an inspection solution utilizing Skeye’s drones. The drones can access places that are difficult, expensive, dangerous, or impossible to approach using manned inspection teams. The drones are particularly suitable for live flare and vent stack, topside, splash zone and under deck inspections.

“Our professional rope access, diving and ROV inspection, repair and maintenance services combined with the Skeye UAV-based inspection services will provide a unique advantage for customer’s maintenance campaigns and projects. We are now tailored to meet the most challenging of customer needs,” said Bluestream's commercial manager, Anton Janssens.

“Not only does this high-grade inspection service allow a fast and efficient collection of extensive footage in a short amount of time, whilst the asset is still in production, it also improves the targeted delivery of rope access work. This enables subsea and topside inspection to be done by a single party, resulting in integrated reports of inspections done, creating added value for the customer.”

More articles from this category

More news

M3 Marine teams up with ROV Inspeksi Company News //

CGG signs agreement with Mozambique for offshore multi-client programme Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Saipem bags US$370 million worth of contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Siem Moxie begins work on floating offshore windfarm Projects and Operations //

Global Marine Group turns to Port of Blyth for new base Company News //

Northeast of England company delivers bespoke cable carousel Equipment & Technology //

Glomar Offshore completes project for Briggs Marine Legislation and Procedures //

Vestland Cygnus bags windfarm contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

N-Sea goes to work in Cameroon Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Nord Stream pipeline shut down for annual maintanance Projects and Operations //

SCF newbuild completes sea trials Vessel & ROV News //

Maersk Connector loads HVDC cables for Nemo Link Projects and Operations //

Bluestream and Skeye partner for offshore inspection services Company News //

Subsea companies urged to seek opportunities in offshore wind News //