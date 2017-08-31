Maersk Connector loads HVDC cables for Nemo Link

DeepOcean’s Maersk Connector has completed loading of the first phase on the Nemo Link cables at the port of Blyth in the UK.

Two 59km long 400kV HVDC XPLE cables were simultaneously spooled from a freighter onto the 7,000 tonne split capacity duel concentric carousel.

The vessel is now on its way to the UK coast near Ramsgate where it will commence the installation of the cables.

The cables will be buried by DeepOcean’s T3200 trencher. The second phase of the project is scheduled to be completed by DeepOcean in the second quarter of 2018.

Nemo Link will consist of two subsea and underground cables connected to a converter station and an electricity substation in Belgium and the UK, which will allow up to 1,000MW of electricity to flow in either direction between the two countries.

Under the contract with J-Power Systems, a division of Sumitomo Electric, DeepOcean is responsible for all marine works associated with the installation and protection of the HVDC bundled cables from the transition joint bay in Kent, UK to the transition joint bay in Zeebrugge, Belgium.

The offshore works is scheduled to be completed in 2018. In addition to the installation and trenching of the bundled cable system, the work scope includes route surveys and engineering, pre-lay grapnel runs, out of service cable clearance, pre-sweeping in sandwave areas and crossings construction.

