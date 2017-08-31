Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    SCF newbuild completes sea trials

    Vessel & ROV News // August 31, 2017

    Arctech Helsinki Shipyard says newbuild NB513 Fedor Ushakov completed sea trials on 28 August 2017.

    The sea trials lasted for around a week and included testing of the vesssel's DP2 system, oil recovery, FIFI systems and moonpool among many other systems.

    The multifunction icebreaking standby vessel is being built for Sovcomflot.

