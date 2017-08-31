SCF newbuild completes sea trials

SCF newbuild completes sea trialsVessel & ROV News
Arctech Helsinki Shipyard says newbuild NB513 Fedor Ushakov completed sea trials on 28 August 2017.
The sea trials lasted for around a week and included testing of the vesssel's DP2 system, oil recovery, FIFI systems and moonpool among many other systems.
The multifunction icebreaking standby vessel is being built for Sovcomflot.
