SCF newbuild completes sea trials

Vessel & ROV News

//

Arctech Helsinki Shipyard says newbuild NB513 Fedor Ushakov completed sea trials on 28 August 2017.

The sea trials lasted for around a week and included testing of the vesssel's DP2 system, oil recovery, FIFI systems and moonpool among many other systems.

The multifunction icebreaking standby vessel is being built for Sovcomflot.

