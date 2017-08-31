Nord Stream pipeline shut down for annual maintanance

Nord Stream pipeline shut down for annual maintananceProjects and Operations // August 31, 2017
Nord Stream AG will be conducting annual maintenance work on its twin gas pipeline system between 11 September and 22 September 2017. This routine maintenance work will require a temporary shutdown of both lines.
“Regular maintenance allows us to ensure that our pipeline system is operated in an efficient, safe and reliable way," said Nord Stream AG’s Managing Director, Alexey Zagorovskiy.
The scheduled annual maintenance work is an essential part of Nord Stream’s long-term pipeline integrity management strategy to ensure the safe and sound transport of natural gas through the offshore pipeline system.
It includes annual maintenance of mechanical components, as well as testing of the automation system. The timing for the maintenance activities has been agreed and coordinated with Nord Stream’s upstream and downstream partners well in advance.
The temporary interruption of supplies has been factored into the nominations of gas to be transported via Nord Stream to downstream European partners.
