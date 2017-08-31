N-Sea goes to work in Cameroon

Subsea IMR provider N-Sea has begun work in the Cameroonian offshore market via a contract win with Dutch offshore lifting and transportation company, Jumbo Offshore.

With phase one completed in mid-July, the project takes place offshore Cameroon’s South Province, as a part of the Hilli Episeyo Subsea Soft Yoke Installation. N-Sea’s workscope comprises diving and ROV support, performing all subsea installation of the soft yoke system.

The activity N-Sea will perform on the floating liquified natural gas (FLNG) mooring and loading facility includes seabed measuring, mattress placement, anchor base and pile positioning support and pile sleeve sediment removal. Final connection between the yoke and FLNG will be undertaken by N-Sea later in 2017.

