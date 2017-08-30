TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for West White Rose project

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

TechnipFMC has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by Husky Energy for the West White Rose project in Eastern Canada.

The contract covers the supply and installation of subsea equipment including tie-in manifolds, flexible flowlines, and control umbilicals, which will connect the recently announced West White Rose Platform to the existing SeaRose FPSO.

The West White Rose project will use a fixed platform tied back to the SeaRose FPSO. The main White Rose field is located approximately 350km east of St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, on the eastern edge of the Jeanne d’Arc Basin in water depths of about 120m.

