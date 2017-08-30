CGG starts Espirito Santo IV survey

CGG starts Espirito Santo IV surveyProjects and Operations // August 30, 2017
CGG has started work on Espirito Santo IV, a large BroadSeis 3D multi-client survey in the deep and ultra-deep waters of the Espirito Santo Basin offshore Brazil.
Oceanic Champion is acquiring the survey which is expected to take seven months. This industry-supported survey will cover 10,300km2 and be processed at CGG’s Rio de Janeiro Subsurface Imaging center.
The high-end broadband sequence will include the latest 3D deghosting, Full-Waveform Inversion (FWI) velocity modeling and Tilted Transverse Isotropy (TTI) imaging. Fast-Track PSDM products will be delivered six months after completion of the acquisition.
Jean-Georges Malcor, CEO, CGG, said “This new survey will expand our high-quality coverage across the Espirito Santo Basin, enhancing industry understanding of exploration potential in this promising region with an upcoming lease round. It reflects CGG’s commitment to invest in the innovative products required to support the successful development of Brazil’s oil and gas resources.”
