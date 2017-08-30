IMCA joins World Federation of Pipe Line Industry Associations

Organisations and Associations

//

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has become a Sister Association member of the World Federation of Pipe Line Industry Associations (WFPIA).

WFPIA provides a platform for collaboration amongst the associations related in one way or another to the onshore and offshore construction of international and regional oil, gas, water and slurry pipelines.

Sister Associations form part of the WFPIA and meet at each other’s annual conferences or conventions. Members cover global pipeline interests as well as those specifically involved with activities in Australia, Canada, North America, UK, and Russia.

“There is synergy between the work of WFPIA and IMCA’s objectives,” explains IMCA’s Chief Executive, Allen Leatt.

“For example, the promotion of safety and developing methods for the reduction and elimination of incidents tops their list, and strongly echoes our own aims. Our membership includes the vast majority of all offshore pipeline contractors in the oil and gas industry, and it makes sense to share operational safety and good practices with our colleagues and partners in the broader pipeline industry for the benefit of all.”

