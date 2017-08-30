Subsea companies urged to seek opportunities in offshore wind

With global offshore wind expenditure expected to rise to over £350 billion between now and 2026, there is a huge opportunity for subsea companies to step up and play their part in helping to meet the world’s renewable energy targets.



This will see a significant number of developments taking off over the next few years, and with world renowned experience in offshore oil and gas engineering, the UK has the skills and expertise to lead the way - delivering investment and creating jobs.



Subsea UK will be running an event on 20 September, to explore the offshore wind developments that are currently underway, while offering practical help and advice to companies looking to access the rapidly growing offshore renewables market.



Chaired by Neil Gordon, chief executive of Subsea UK, the event will welcome speakers from SIEM Offshore Contractors, Ecosse Subsea Systems, DeepOcean and James Fisher Marine Services, to discuss the synergies between the subsea and offshore renewable industries, share lessons learned, and examine the role that offshore renewables will play in the future energy mix.



The seminar will also look at ways in which the industry could work together to simplify existing initiatives in a bid to increase efficiencies and reduce the cost of installing and maintaining windfarms.



Mr Gordon said “The offshore wind market is growing at an incredible rate, presenting a wealth of opportunities for the UK supply chain. By closely examining some of the developments that have proven to be successful, we can help companies overcome the barriers and make their mark in the offshore wind sector.



“The UK is home to some of the world’s largest wind farms across all stages of production, including operation, construction, and in planning. However, there are still a number of challenges to overcome to ensure that offshore wind fulfils its potential.



“It’s vital that the industry works together to share knowledge, get costs down and find smarter ways of working to increase the UK’s competitiveness in a growing global industry. This means building alliances, strengthening the supply chain and embracing new technologies.



“By bring together companies that are already active in the offshore renewables space, we can help guide newcomers though the steps required to break into the industry, while highlighting the opportunities most accessible to the UK supply chain.”



The event will take place on 20 September at The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen. Those wishing to attend can book their place online via the Subsea UK website - http://www.subseauk.com/8681/offshore-wind-developments.





