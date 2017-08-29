Forth Ports signs heads of agreement with AF Offshore Decom

Company News

//

Forth Ports Limited and AF Offshore Decom UK have signed a heads of agreement with the intent to establish a new joint venture, AF Dundee, which will lay the foundations of creating a North Sea oil and gas decommissioning hub in the city of Dundee, with its nucleus at the port.

AF Offshore Decom UK, a subsidiary of AF Gruppen, is one of the North Sea’s best known decommissioning contractors and operates AF VATS Environmental Base in Norway, the North Sea’s most advanced facility for decommissioning offshore installations.

The Port of Dundee, is well placed to accommodate a significant share of North Sea decommissioning work due to its proximity to many UK North Sea oil and gas assets, rail and road links, port facilities, its on-site supply chain and the city’s skilled workforce.

The port, which is owned by Forth Ports, is building a £10 million quay extension which, it claims, will be the UK's strongest quayside, specifically designed to equip the port to handle the large-scale loads demanded during decommissioning operations.

