Bergen Group awarded decommissioning contract by AF Gruppen

Bergen Group AAK AS has been awarded a framework contract by AF Offshore Decom AS for subcontractor services connected to decommissioning and disassembly of topside structures on the Ekofisk field in the North Sea.

Initially, the framework contract covers the period 2017-2018. As subcontractor to AF Offshore Decom, Bergen Group will deliver services including and related to welding, mechanical and inspections, in addition to other relevant disciplines, such as lifting and rigging.

