Nexans orders new cable-lay vessel

Nexans orders new cable-lay vesselVessel & ROV News // August 29, 2017
Nexans has placed an order for a new cable-lay vessel at Uljanik shipyard in Croatia.
"Construction of this new cable-laying vessel is a fundamental milestone in our commitment to cleaner energy," said Arnaud Poupart-Lafarge, Nexans' CEO.
The vessel is designed for installation of HVDC and HVAC cable systems, even in severe weather conditions. It will be capable of installing Nexans' complete submarine product range and will have a 10,000 tonne capacity turntable.
The new ship, designed by Skipsteknisk in Norway, will have a high level of redundancy and dynamic positioning class 3. It is due to be delivered by Q3 2020.
