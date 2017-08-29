PGS appoints new President and CEO

PGS has appointed Rune Olav Pedersen as the new President and CEO of the company. He will succeed Jon Erik Reinhardsen on 1 September 2017.

"The board has run a thorough succession process since early spring, and assessed a number of very qualified Norwegian and international candidates. With the appointment of Mr Pedersen, PGS will get a CEO with deep knowledge of the Company and industry and with strong execution capabilities. We look forward to working closely with Mr. Pedersen in the time to come," said chairperson Walter Qvam.

Rune Olav Pedersen has worked in PGS for seven years and comes from the position of Executive Vice President & General Counsel. Prior to joining PGS, he was a partner in the oil and gas department of the law firm Arntzen de Besche. He has a law degree from the University of Oslo and an executive MBA from London Business School.

