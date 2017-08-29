Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    PGS appoints new President and CEO

    Company News // August 29, 2017

    PGS has appointed Rune Olav Pedersen as the new President and  CEO of the company. He will succeed Jon Erik Reinhardsen on 1 September 2017.

    "The board has run a thorough succession process since early spring, and assessed a number of very qualified Norwegian and international candidates. With the appointment of Mr Pedersen, PGS will get a CEO with deep knowledge of the Company and industry and with strong execution capabilities. We look forward to working closely with Mr. Pedersen in the time to come," said chairperson Walter Qvam.

    Rune Olav Pedersen has worked in PGS for seven years and comes from the position of Executive Vice President & General Counsel. Prior to joining PGS, he was a partner in the oil and gas department of the law firm Arntzen de Besche. He has a law degree from the University of Oslo and an executive MBA from London Business School.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers