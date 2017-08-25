Rotech Subsea makes successful return to market

It has been a hectic 24 months for Rotech Subsea having emerged from a non-compete period in 2015 following the sale of some of its technology.

The company returned to the market with a new, more precise Controlled Flow Excavation (CFE) range and within weeks its cutting-edge RS1, TRS1 and Backfilling systems were deployed on commercial projects.

2016 saw Rotech Subsea launch the next generation TRS2 systems for major sandwave clearance and pipeline trenching scopes.

The company says the updated CFE technology "provides a more targeted jet, leaving a deeper, narrower and more uniform V-shaped trench" than was previously possible. "It reduces the risk of damage to cables compared to tracked vehicles as well as being cheaper and safer to deploy. It is also twice as fast and up to four times more powerful than existing technology."

These capabilities have seen Rotech’s TRS1 adopted as a cable-trenching tool, suitable for commissioning works, not just IMR. Projects so far have seen trenches created to 6m deep in a single pass, and progress rates up to 6m per minute.

The past year has seen Rotech deploy CFE technology throughout European waters. Working to meet demand, the company's in-house fabrication division was required to deliver an additional set of TRS2 systems for immediate deployment.

“We’ve been on an incredible journey since re-entering the sector,” said Director of Subsea, Stephen Cochrane. “We knew our new CFE technology could bring greater efficiencies to a rapidly-changing marketplace but we’ve been taken aback by the demand which has seen us post a 400 per cent increase in revenue.

“Our R&D team has listened to the market and delivered,” said Director, Dr Donald Stewart. “Indeed, such is demand that we have two major clients bidding to keep equipment on standby rather than run the risk of not being able to redeploy it on future projects.”

May and June 2017 saw Rotech deploy their TRS2 on an IMR campaign in Belgium for Global Marine Systems. It also mobilised the TRS1 for Jan De Nul Group/Dong Energy to carry out deburial of an array cable and post-trenching at Burbo Bank offshore windfarm before working with the client again at Race Bank windfarm.

Rotech was engaged by Prysmian Group on the £1 billion Western Link renewable energy project, carrying out Phase 1 cable trenching at converter stations, with Phase 2 having just commenced.

As a result, Rotech have won three further work scopes with Prysmian and, with increasing demand for Rotech technology, Prysmian is negotiating to retain equipment on one-year standby.

"With interest from as far afield as Australia, it’s set to be another hectic 12 months," said the company, which is bidding on major decommissioning scopes in Europe and pipeline trenching scopes in the Middle East.

