    Ultra Deep Solutions to take delivery of another newbuild in October

    Vessel & ROV News // August 25, 2017

    Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) says its next vessel, Picasso, will be delivered on 15 October 2017.

    The dive support/construction vessel will be classed by DNV GL and have an 18-man twin-bell twin SPHLs.

    It has a 140 tonne, 3,000m rated TTS crane, accommodation for 120 and 1,300m3 of clear deck space.

