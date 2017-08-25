Ultra Deep Solutions to take delivery of another newbuild in October

Ultra Deep Solutions to take delivery of another newbuild in OctoberVessel & ROV News
// August 25, 2017
Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) says its next vessel, Picasso, will be delivered on 15 October 2017.
The dive support/construction vessel will be classed by DNV GL and have an 18-man twin-bell twin SPHLs.
It has a 140 tonne, 3,000m rated TTS crane, accommodation for 120 and 1,300m3 of clear deck space.
More articles from this category
More newsVessel & ROV News // August 25, 2017Vessel & ROV News // August 25, 2017Company News // August 25, 2017Company News // August 25, 2017Projects and Operations // August 24, 2017Company News // August 24, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // August 24, 2017Organisations and Associations // August 24, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // August 23, 2017Equipment & Technology // August 23, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // August 23, 2017Publications // August 23, 2017Equipment & Technology // August 23, 2017Organisations and Associations // August 22, 2017News // August 22, 2017