Esvagt and MHI Vestas strengthen relationship with newbuild SOV

Esvagt and MHI Vestas strengthen relationship with newbuild SOVVessel & ROV News // August 25, 2017
MHI Vestas and Esvagt are building on their existing relationship in the offshore wind market.
Esvagt is to provide a newbuild service operation vessel (SOV) for MHI Vestas from August 2019. The SOV will operate in support of the Deutsche Bucht (DeBu) offshore windfarm.
The 15-year contract between the companies is the longest in Esvagt's history and its largest in terms of value.
The SOV for the DeBu project will be equipped with a walk-to-work gangway system in a bespoke tower with a crane placed on top of the tower, which, together with Esvagt's Safe Transfer Boats will be used to transfer personnel from the vessel to wind turbines.
The new vessel will have particularly low levels of fuel consumption. It will be built at Zamakona shipyard in Bilbao, with whom Esvagt has had a close association for a number of years, and is of Havyard 831 SOV design.
More articles from this category