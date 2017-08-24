John Crane Asset Management Solutions bags Culzean maintenance deal

John Crane Asset Management Solutions bags Culzean maintenance dealContracts, Tenders and Rates // August 24, 2017
John Crane Asset Management Solutions has secured a contract to supply Maersk Oil with data services to support the planned maintenance strategy at one of the largest new developments in the UK North Sea.
At the Culzean field, John Crane Asset Management Solutions will provide data build services as well as establishing a maintenance plan for all topside equipment.
A Detailed Criticality Analysis and Maintenance Definition (DCAMD) strategy will be developed to cover high-criticality equipment with generic procedures being used for non-critical appliances.
The Culzean gas condensate field has resources estimated at 250-300 million barrels of oil equivalent. Located in the Central North Sea, the high pressure, high temperature field is expected to commence production in 2019 and supply enough gas to meet 5% of total UK demand at its peak in 2020/21.
More articles from this category