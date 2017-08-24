VBMS completes work on Galloper offshore windfarm

VBMS completes work on Galloper offshore windfarmProjects and Operations
// August 24, 2017
Boskalis subsidiary VBMS says it has installed the 56th - and last - inter-array cable for the Galloper offshore windfarm.
The cable lay vessel Ndurance, equipped with a HD3 plough, simultaneously laid and buried 70km cable off the coast of Suffolk, UK.
