VBMS completes work on Galloper offshore windfarm

Projects and Operations

//

Boskalis subsidiary VBMS says it has installed the 56th - and last - inter-array cable for the Galloper offshore windfarm.

The cable lay vessel Ndurance, equipped with a HD3 plough, simultaneously laid and buried 70km cable off the coast of Suffolk, UK.

More articles from this category

More news

VBMS completes work on Galloper offshore windfarm Projects and Operations //

M2 Subsea secures ISN approval Company News //

John Crane Asset Management Solutions bags Culzean maintenance deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

IOGP urges use of helicopter terrain avoidance warning system Organisations and Associations //

NAO bags new business Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

OSRL tests wide range of remote sensing equipment for oil spill response Equipment & Technology //

DOF's subsea arm secures new contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

IMCA provides instant access to DP guidelines Publications //

Onboard DC Grid for Louis Dreyfus newbuild Equipment & Technology //

IMCA publishes ROV personnel and vehicle stats Organisations and Associations //

Fourchon LNG kicks off regulatory process for LNG facility News //

GC Rieber Shipping sees improvement in utilisation, but not in rates Company News //

SHL installs first Beatrice jacket Projects and Operations //

Weaker results from marine services drag down Swire Pacific results Company News //