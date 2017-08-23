DOF's subsea arm secures new contracts

DOF Subsea, a subsidiary of DOF ASA, has been awarded a number of contracts, securing utilisation for several vessels in the subsea/IMR segment.

In the Asia Pacific region and Atlantic region, DOF Subsea has been awarded several contracts and work under existing frame agreements, securing utilisation of the vessels Skandi Singapore, Skandi Hercules and Skandi Neptune in Q3 and into Q4 2017.

In Brazil, Petrobras has extended a contract for Skandi Salvador by six months from August 2017.

In the North America region, DOF Subsea has been awarded several contracts for the DSV Skandi Achiever in the Gulf of Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago. The contracts secure utilisation of the vessel until the end of October

2017.

