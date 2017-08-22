SHL installs first Beatrice jacket

SHL installs first Beatrice jacketProjects and Operations
// August 22, 2017
Mid-August saw Seaway Heavy Lifting (SHL) install the first jacker foundation for the Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Limited project.
The jacket was installed by SHL's vessel Oleg Strashnov.
