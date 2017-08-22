SHL installs first Beatrice jacket

Projects and Operations

//

Mid-August saw Seaway Heavy Lifting (SHL) install the first jacker foundation for the Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Limited project.

The jacket was installed by SHL's vessel Oleg Strashnov.

More articles from this category

More news

IMCA publishes ROV personnel and vehicle stats Organisations and Associations //

Fourchon LNG kicks off regulatory process for LNG facility News //

GC Rieber Shipping sees improvement in utilisation, but not in rates Company News //

SHL installs first Beatrice jacket Projects and Operations //

Weaker results from marine services drag down Swire Pacific results Company News //

Vallianz posts small increase in profit Company News //

Total to acquire Maersk Oil News //

Van Oord to build Deutsche Bucht Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Acteon to acquire Viking Seatech Company News //

Maersk Supply Service makes US$11 million loss Company News //

DOF secures contract extension for Skandi Carla Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Global Marine Group wins Rampion cable installation contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Robust business model aids Topaz Energy and Marine Company News //

DEME secures submarine cable installation contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //