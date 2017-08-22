Offshore Shipping Online

    SHL installs first Beatrice jacket

    Projects and Operations // August 22, 2017

    Mid-August saw Seaway Heavy Lifting (SHL) install the first jacker foundation for the Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Limited project.

    The jacket was installed by SHL's vessel Oleg Strashnov

