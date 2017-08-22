Fourchon LNG kicks off regulatory process for LNG facility

The Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) and tenant Energy World USA (EWUSA) have announced that wholly-owned Fourchon LNG LLC has filed its formal letter to request initiation of the pre-filing review process with the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

On completion of the pre-filing process, Fourchon LNG LLC intends to file an application with FERC for authorization to construct the proposed 5 million tons per annum mid-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and export facility at Port Fourchon.

Once constructed, Phase 1 of the Fourchon LNG project will produce 2 million tons of LNG per year for export, with a programme to increase capacity up to 5 million tons in Phase 2.

Fourchon LNG also plans to reserve up to half a million tons of LNG per year for domestic use, with the intent of providing LNG to fuel the next generation of offshore supply vessels (OSVs) powered by LNG and operating in the Gulf of Mexico.

“We welcome this critical milestone for the Fourchon LNG project by our tenant Energy World, and we are excited to have the opportunity to add their proposed facility and its services to Fourchon’s diverse and extensive list of offerings,” said GLPC’s Executive Director Chett Chiasson. “We are looking forward to working with Energy World and our community to move forward through the regulatory process and keep Port Fourchon at the forefront of the oil and gas service industry.”

The Fourchon LNG facility is to be constructed to the west of Belle Pass on a site of up to 150 acres located on port-owned property outside of the port’s existing developments.

The project developer, Fourchon LNG LLC, is a newly established project company owned by Energy World (USA) Inc and is part of the Energy World International Ltd (EWI) group of companies.

