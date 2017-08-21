Van Oord to build Deutsche Bucht

Van Oord to build Deutsche BuchtContracts, Tenders and Rates // August 21, 2017
Subsequent to the announcement that Northland Power’s 252 megawatt Deutsche Bucht offshore windfarm has reached financial close, Van Oord has confirmed that it has been contracted for the balance of plant for the project.
The project was originally developed by Highland Group Holdings Ltd and is in the German Bight, 95km northwest of the island of Borkum.
The contract includes the design, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the foundations, inter array cables and offshore high voltage station, and the transportation of the wind turbines.
Van Oord will deploy among other vessels its offshore installation vessel Aeolus and cable-laying vessel Nexus.
Offshore installation is due to start in the second half of 2018. Deutsche Bucht will be operational by the end of 2019.
