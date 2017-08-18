Global Marine Group wins Rampion cable installation contract

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Global Marine Group has been awarded a contract by E.ON to install a fibre optic cable at the Rampion offshore windfarm, which is under construction 13km off the coast of Sussex, UK.

On completion the cable will run from the shore to an offshore substation, providing a communications link for the windfarm. Installation is due to be completed later this month.

CWind, which is part of the Global Marine Group will execute the contract. it will install a 96-fibre armoured cable supplied by Hexatronic, installed by CS Recorder using the Hi-Plough to ensure appropriate cable protection in the hard chalk seabed.

