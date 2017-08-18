Acteon to acquire Viking Seatech

Acteon to acquire Viking SeatechCompany News // August 18, 2017
Acteaon Group has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Viking Seatech, a provider of temporary and permanent mooring services, from Actuant Corporation.
Acteon has also agreed to sell Mirage Machines, a manufacturer of portable machine tools, to Actuant.
The transactions will close simultaneously and are subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
The acquisition of Viking Seatech broadens Acteon’s existing mooring business with a local presence in both Australia and Indonesia.
