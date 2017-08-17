Van Oord completes work on Walney Extension

Van Oord completes work on Walney ExtensionProjects and Operations // August 17, 2017
Van Oord has completed installation of foundations for the Walney Extension offshore windfarm on behalf of client Dong Energy.
Van Oord’s installation vessels Aeolus and Svanen completed the project, which saw them install 87 foundations, in 4.5 months.
The Walney Extension offshore windfarm is in the Irish Sea, approximately 19km off Walney Island.
Van Oord deployed its heavy lift installation vessel Svanen to install 56 monopiles. The other 31 monopiles, as well as the transition pieces, were installed by the installation vessel Aeolus.
The Walney Extension was also the first time that Aeolus had used transition pieces that were floated and towed to the installation site.
