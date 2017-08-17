Van Oord completes work on Walney Extension

Projects and Operations

//

Van Oord has completed installation of foundations for the Walney Extension offshore windfarm on behalf of client Dong Energy.

Van Oord’s installation vessels Aeolus and Svanen completed the project, which saw them install 87 foundations, in 4.5 months.

The Walney Extension offshore windfarm is in the Irish Sea, approximately 19km off Walney Island.

Van Oord deployed its heavy lift installation vessel Svanen to install 56 monopiles. The other 31 monopiles, as well as the transition pieces, were installed by the installation vessel Aeolus.

The Walney Extension was also the first time that Aeolus had used transition pieces that were floated and towed to the installation site.

More articles from this category

More news

Weaker results from marine services drag down Swire Pacific results Company News //

Vallianz posts small increase in profit Company News //

Total to acquire Maersk Oil News //

Van Oord to build Deutsche Bucht Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Acteon to acquire Viking Seatech Company News //

Maersk Supply Service makes US$11 million loss Company News //

DOF secures contract extension for Skandi Carla Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Global Marine Group wins Rampion cable installation contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Robust business model aids Topaz Energy and Marine Company News //

DEME secures submarine cable installation contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Aberdeen Harbour supports Maersk Oil decommissioning campaign Projects and Operations //

Van Oord completes work on Walney Extension Projects and Operations //

Boskalis posts lower result in line with expectations Company News //

Horizon Maritime holds naming ceremony for subsea vessel Vessel & ROV News //