DEME secures submarine cable installation contract

DEME secures submarine cable installation contractContracts, Tenders and Rates // August 17, 2017
Dredging International, part of DEME Group, has secured a contract from Belgian transmission system operator Elia for installation of a submarine power cable for the Modular Offshore Grid (MOG) in the North Sea.
DEME will use new vessels from its fleet to carry out the work, including the trailing suction hopper dredgers Minerva and Scheldt River and DP3 cable installation vessel Living Stone.
Elia’s Modular Offshore Grid includes an Offshore Switchyard Platform (OSY) located about 40km off the coast of Zeebrugge to which four windfarms will be connected.
Submarine cables will link the platform with a substation in Belgium, where electricity from the windfarms will be injected into the Belgian grid.
The contract includes the supply, installation and maintenance of the submarine power cables.
One 220kV power cable will be installed along a 4.5km route between the OSY and the first windfarm. Two 220kV submarine power cables of approximately 39km each will be installed from the OSY to the onshore connection point at Zeebrugge.
DEME will deploy Minerva and Scheldt River to undertake seabed preparation.
