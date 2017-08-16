Boskalis acquires Gardline

Company News

//

Royal Boskalis Westminster has acquired all of the shares in Gardline Group, the UK-based company that specialises in marine geophysical surveys, offshore geotechnical services and environmental surveys.

With the acquisition, Boskalis has fulfilled its ambition to build a position in the offshore survey market and become a specialist provider of geotechnical surveys for the offshore oil and gas and renewables markets.

Gardline operates 15 survey vessels and 25 smaller units, including crew transfer vessels and survey catamarans.

The consideration paid, including assumed debt, amounts to approximately £40 million. Gardline’s current annual revenue level is approximately £60-70 million.

Boskalis says that, given the currently challenging near-term outlook, it does not expect the transaction to be EBIT accretive in the next few years, but positions Boskalis well for when the market recovers.

Gardline was established in 1969 and was a second-generation family-owned business. The company's principal offices are located in Great Yarmouth, UK with activity in the US, Brazil and Singapore. It employs approximately 750 people including a pool of 100 surveyors. Its core geographical market is northwest Europe, where Gardline is the main competitor of Fugro.

More articles from this category

More news

Weaker results from marine services drag down Swire Pacific results Company News //

Vallianz posts small increase in profit Company News //

Total to acquire Maersk Oil News //

Van Oord to build Deutsche Bucht Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Acteon to acquire Viking Seatech Company News //

Maersk Supply Service makes US$11 million loss Company News //

DOF secures contract extension for Skandi Carla Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Global Marine Group wins Rampion cable installation contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Robust business model aids Topaz Energy and Marine Company News //

DEME secures submarine cable installation contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Aberdeen Harbour supports Maersk Oil decommissioning campaign Projects and Operations //

Van Oord completes work on Walney Extension Projects and Operations //

Boskalis posts lower result in line with expectations Company News //

Horizon Maritime holds naming ceremony for subsea vessel Vessel & ROV News //