DOF Subsea secures offshore wind contract

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

DOF Subsea has been awarded a contract by Siemens for the vessel Skandi Constructor.

The vessel will work on the Galloper offshore windfarm in the North Sea.

The contract ensures that the vessel will be utilized until the end of the year.

