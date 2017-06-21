Offshore Shipping Online

    OCBC Bank commences action against Nam Cheong unit

    Company News // June 21, 2017

    The Straits Times newspaper reports that OCBC Bank has commenced legal action against a unit of offshore marine group Nam Cheong over US$10 million owed to the bank.

    On 19 June, Nam Cheong International (NCIL) received a Writ of Summons and statement of claims by OCBC Bank in the High Court of Labuan in Malaysia.

    OCBC Bank is claiming against its subsidiary as borrower under a credit facility granted by the bank, and against Nam Cheong as guarantor of the loan.

    The Straits Times said the amount allegedly being owed to OCBC Bank was about US$10 million as at the end of April 2017.

