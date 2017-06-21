Oceanteam completes sale of North Ocean 105 AS

Company News

//

Oceanteam and its joint venture partner McDermott have completed the sale of Oceanteam's remaining 25 per cent stake in vessel-owning company North Ocean 105 AS.

The proceeds of the sale will be used for repayment of lenders and vendors upon such funds becoming available.

The funds are being released in the week following the company's bond refinance becoming fully effective.

"Through this sale another important step in Oceanteam's financial restructuring plan has been taken," said the company. "This will allow the company to further develop its existing market activities and to take advantage of new business opportunities."

More articles from this category

More news

Expro secures extension to well services contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Kotug expands with fifth infield support vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Ocean Installer awarded Libyan job Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oceanteam completes sale of North Ocean 105 AS Company News //

OCBC Bank commences action against Nam Cheong unit Company News //

Deep Sea Supply secures contracts for two PSVs Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Aquaterra to supply equipment and services for abandonment job Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Claxton bags decommissioning job in southern North Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DOF Subsea pulls plans for IPO Company News //

Diamond mining vessel ready to start work Vessel & ROV News //

Maersk said to have revised plans for oil units Company News //

ExxonMobil takes FID for Liza field News //

Pharos Offshore provides update on recent projects Projects and Operations //

CGG files for bankruptcy Company News //