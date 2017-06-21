Ocean Installer awarded Libyan job

Ocean Installer has been awarded a SURF project at the Al Jurf oil field in the Mediterranean. The client is Mabruk Oil Operations, a JV between Total E&P and the National Oil Cooperation (NOC) of Libya.

The work scope encompasses the replacement of a 10in flexible flowline between a fixed drilling and production platform and a Floating, Production, Storage & Offloading unit, the Farwha FPSO.

“We are very happy with this award and the opportunity to continue to develop our solid working relationship with Total E&P, or as in this case a Total E&P Joint Venture, further. The award also strengthens our foothold in the Mediterranean, proving our strategy of continued geographical expansion successful,” said Steinar Riise, CEO of Ocean Installer.

The project will be managed from Ocean Installer’s Stavanger and Aberdeen offices in cooperation with Mabruk Oil Operations. Onshore engineering will commence with immediate effect. Mobilisation and offshore operations are scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2017.

The Al Jurf oil field came on stream in 2003 and is located about 150km northwest off the coast of Tripoli, Libya, in a water depth of approximately 80-90m. The field is operated by Mabruk Oil Operations, a JV between Total E&P and the National Oil Cooperation (NOC) of Libya.

