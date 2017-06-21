Kotug expands with fifth infield support vessel

Kotug expands with fifth infield support vesselVessel & ROV News // June 21, 2017
Kotug has recently acquired a fifth addition to its range of Infield Support Vessels (ISVs) in Australia and East Timor, as part of the group’s ongoing investments in offshore support.
This latest addition to the fleet, Coral Knight, will be bareboat chartered exclusively to Australian Maritime Systems Limited (AMS) to provide emergency towage services and maintain aids to the navigation network at the Great Barrier Reef for AMSA (Australian Maritime Safety Authority).
Kotug acquired Coral Knight with a view to further expand its offshore support services in the Australian region. The vessel will continue to be operated out of Cairns (Queensland, Australia) to provide level 1 and 2 emergency response, entailing a dedicated 24/7 vessel and crew to provide emergency towage plus first strike emergency response as well as providing a platform to support the maintenance of aids to navigation in these areas.
