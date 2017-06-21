Kotug expands with fifth infield support vessel

Vessel & ROV News

//

Kotug has recently acquired a fifth addition to its range of Infield Support Vessels (ISVs) in Australia and East Timor, as part of the group’s ongoing investments in offshore support.

This latest addition to the fleet, Coral Knight, will be bareboat chartered exclusively to Australian Maritime Systems Limited (AMS) to provide emergency towage services and maintain aids to the navigation network at the Great Barrier Reef for AMSA (Australian Maritime Safety Authority).

Kotug acquired Coral Knight with a view to further expand its offshore support services in the Australian region. The vessel will continue to be operated out of Cairns (Queensland, Australia) to provide level 1 and 2 emergency response, entailing a dedicated 24/7 vessel and crew to provide emergency towage plus first strike emergency response as well as providing a platform to support the maintenance of aids to navigation in these areas.

More articles from this category

More news

Expro secures extension to well services contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Kotug expands with fifth infield support vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Ocean Installer awarded Libyan job Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oceanteam completes sale of North Ocean 105 AS Company News //

OCBC Bank commences action against Nam Cheong unit Company News //

Deep Sea Supply secures contracts for two PSVs Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Aquaterra to supply equipment and services for abandonment job Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Claxton bags decommissioning job in southern North Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DOF Subsea pulls plans for IPO Company News //

Diamond mining vessel ready to start work Vessel & ROV News //

Maersk said to have revised plans for oil units Company News //

ExxonMobil takes FID for Liza field News //

Pharos Offshore provides update on recent projects Projects and Operations //

CGG files for bankruptcy Company News //