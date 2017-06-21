Expro secures extension to well services contract

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Expro has secured a US$10 million well services contract extension with Apache North Sea.

The contract covers a range of well services including slickline, cased hole services and pumping services, as well as support in delivering coiled tubing services and utilises a crew covering the UK North Sea Forties platforms.

Expro has worked with Apache since 2004 and after securing the initial well services contract in 2009, has now been awarded two further one-year extensions to 2019.

