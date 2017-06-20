Claxton bags decommissioning job in southern North Sea

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Claxton has been awarded a contract to riglessly casing cut and recover a total of seven wells in the Southern North Sea across two of the operator’s, normally unmanned, platforms, along with an additional subsea suspended well at one of the locations.

Work is scheduled to commence in July at the first location, located around 180km off the Yorkshire coast, with work on the second platform, in the Dowsing Fault Zone of the Sothern North Sea, commencing shortly afterwards; the combined project completion is estimated at just under 100 days.

The first NUI scope of work includes the removal of Christmas trees in preparation for the removal of the production tubing, wellhead preparation in readiness to also undertake the sub-mudline multi conductor/ casing cutting and recovery, and severance and conductor recovery of the suspended subsea well.

Due to limited deck space, work will be conducted as a combined operation using a jack up lift barge and without the use of a drilling rig.

Claxton will use a 150 tonne hydraulic proving jack package, Claxton Double Drilling Units (DDUs) for drilling and pinning and rapid cut bandsaws for cutting the combined multi strings. Marine growth stripping and removal using our purpose designed tooling will also be delivered, along with multi-string severance using our proprietary abrasive water jet cutting system SABRETM.

The scope of work on the second platform includes Christmas tree and tubing removal, supply of blowout preventer (BoP) equipment, and the use of coiled tubing for cement squeezing operations.

Tubing and conductor severance and recovery will be performed using Claxton’s own SABRETM abrasive cutting system - 10ft below seabed. The limited deck space on the platform deck also means that Claxton has developed a bespoke, all-purpose work deck.

More articles from this category

More news

Expro secures extension to well services contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Kotug expands with fifth infield support vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Ocean Installer awarded Libyan job Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oceanteam completes sale of North Ocean 105 AS Company News //

OCBC Bank commences action against Nam Cheong unit Company News //

Deep Sea Supply secures contracts for two PSVs Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Aquaterra to supply equipment and services for abandonment job Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Claxton bags decommissioning job in southern North Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DOF Subsea pulls plans for IPO Company News //

Diamond mining vessel ready to start work Vessel & ROV News //

Maersk said to have revised plans for oil units Company News //

ExxonMobil takes FID for Liza field News //

Pharos Offshore provides update on recent projects Projects and Operations //

CGG files for bankruptcy Company News //